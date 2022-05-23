Lake Cumberland summer junior schedule announced

The Lake Cumberland Tennis Association’s local summer junior tennis schedule begins Thursday, June 2, with beginner clinics for ages 6-8 and ages 9-12:
Ages 6 – 8: 5:45 - 6:30 pm Thursdays in June (June 2 - 23). Ages 9 – 12: 6:30 - 7:30 pm Thursdays in June (June 2 - 23).
Youth Match Play (age 18 and under; some prior match play experience required) will be Thursdays July 7 – Aug. 11.
Junior players with some experience are also encouraged to participate in the Lake Cumberland Open July 30, 31.
For more information about junior programming, email Dwain Harris at dwain42728@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.