The public is invited to the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association’s Opening Day, a kick-off to a busy summer schedule of tennis enthusiasts or those interested in taking up the sport. The event will be Saturday, May 13, 10:30 – 12 a.m., at Hopkins Elementary School.
Organizers will have giveaways, tennis activities, and sign-ups for upcoming clinics and programs.
All ages and skill levels are welcome — LCTA will also have extra rackets for those who want to try out tennis for the first time.
The event is part of LCTA’s observance of National Tennis Month, which occurs in May of each year.
Tennis participation has seen significant growth over the past two years, with people turning to the sport to stay physically fit in a safe manner. According to the latest Physical Activity Council’s participation report, more than 23.6 million people hit the tennis courts in 2022. That number represents a 33% increase since the start of 2020, with 5.9M more players picking up a racquet.
In addition, according to multiple sources and studies, tennis has been shown to have a significant positive impact on the health of participants. Tennis players on average lived an additional 9.7 years than sedentary individuals.
This week, Mayor Alan Keck proclaimed May as National Tennis Month in Somerset.
Other LCTA events and programs this year will include:
May 21: 3 – 4 p.m. Cardio Tennis, Pulaski County High School (no registration necessary)
May 27: L’Amour Est Dans L’Air Doubles Tournament (French Open Themed Doubles Tournament)
Pulaski County High School
Cost: $20 (check the LCTA Facebook page for registration details)
May – June, weekly: Drop Shots Adult League (for beginner/intermediate level)
Thursdays in June: Junior clinics. Ages 6- 12.
July 29,30: CKTS Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open
June — Aug.: Junior Team Tennis/Youth Match Play
These events are in addition to the mixed doubles league, which concluded in April and had over 50 participants, and various local leagues.
Learn more about these events via the LCTA Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.