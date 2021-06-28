Lake Cumberland Tennis wins state tourney

Submitted Photo

The Lake Cumberland Tennis Association won the men's 18 and over state tennis championship in Louisville. The team finished undefeated with a 5-0 record and will represent Kentucky in the sectional tournament to be played in Rome, Georgia. LCTA team members are, front row from left, Eric Demunbrun, Garret Pike, Joshua Nichols, and Jayce Popowski; back row from left, Matthew Gregory, Lanny Holt, Billy Edge, Jimmie Caudill, Cody Harris, and Nathan Mcqueary. Not pictured was Kevin Hampton.