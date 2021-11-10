The Lake Cumberland Tennis Association captured its third men's combo state championship in as many years. Team members are Lanny Holt, Joshua Nichols, Cyrus Adkisson, Brett York, Kevin Hampton, Mike Paulson, Jimmie Caudill, Matt Gregory, and Ben Williams.
Lake Cumberland Tennis wins third straight state title
