Lake Cumberland 9U All-Stars Finish runner-up in Showtime Tournaments Wood Bat Classic

The Lake Cumberland 9U All-Star baseball team competed against a field of travel teams in the Showtime Tournaments Wood Bat Classic. The Lake Cumberland All-Stars beat the Express 6-4, Firehawks 17-0, and the Ky Reds 9-3 before falling to the Dirt Dawgs 5-0 in the championship game.
Lake Cumberland fell behind quickly 5-0 after just one inning, then starting pitcher Anderson and his defense locked down and made a game of it. Anderson had a 3 pitch inning with his defense making 3 straight putouts and threw only 14 pitches over the last 3 innings, but the damage had been done as the local team was unable to mount any offense themselves and came up just short of a tournament championship.
