Larry Cranfill named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Larry Cranfill

Somerset resident Larry Cranfill won the Eagle's Nest County Club senior club title with a two-day total of three-over-par 145. Cranfill shot a one-under 70 on the first day and finished with a 75 on the second day.

