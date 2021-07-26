Larry Cranfill named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Larry Cranfill
Somerset resident Larry Cranfill won the Eagle's Nest County Club senior club title with a two-day total of three-over-par 145. Cranfill shot a one-under 70 on the first day and finished with a 75 on the second day.
Richard Walden age 70, of Somerset, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Timothy Fox age 58, of Nancy, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lorelyn Adams age 73, of Somerset, KY passed away July 22, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Mardis age 81, of Somerset, KY passed away July 23, 2021. Funeral is July 19, 2021 at 11 A.M. in Southern Oaks Chapel. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Thompson age 86, of Faubush, KY passed away July 17, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
