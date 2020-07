Larry Cranfill

Local golfer Larry Cranfill hit a hole-in-one on the 159-yard, par 3, 13th hole on Eagles' Nest golf course. Cranfill's ace, this past weekend, paced him to a third-place finish in the B Flight of the Eagles' Nest Country Club Men's Invitational. Cranfill shot a 78 on Sunday to finish with a two day of total of 159 strokes.