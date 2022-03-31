Larry Cranfill records first Eagle's Nest ace of 2022 

Somerset resident Larry Cranfill recorded the first hole-in-one of 2022 at Eagle's Nest Country Club golf course on Wednesday, March 30. With the greens prepped for spring aerification, Cranfill aced the 196-yard, fifth hole with a seven-wood club. John Luikert and Alex Mueller were the witnesses to the ace.

