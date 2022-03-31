Somerset resident Larry Cranfill recorded the first hole-in-one of 2022 at Eagle's Nest Country Club golf course on Wednesday, March 30. With the greens prepped for spring aerification, Cranfill aced the 196-yard, fifth hole with a seven-wood club. John Luikert and Alex Mueller were the witnesses to the ace.
featured alert urgent
Larry Cranfill records first Eagle's Nest ace of 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Karen Fitzgerald, wife of Howard Fitzgerald (formally of Somerset, Ky.) passed away Sunday, March 27. Karen is the mother of Lori and Scott Fitzgerald. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Kerr Funeral Home (Harrodsburg Road) in Lexington. Burial on Monday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nel…
Billy Wilson, age 87, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Gallatin, Tennessee. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral home is honored to serve the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski Circuit Clerk placed on leave pending complaint investigation
- Somerset man indicted on theft-related charges
- Pulaski woman gets 70 months for federal drug charge
- Keck, Girdler spar over University of Somerset
- Longtime pastor passes away at 74
- State employees will get pay raises
- Somerset man accused of sex offender registry violation
- Passenger arrested after fleeing traffic stop
- Kade Grundy picks up first collegiate pitching win
- Bengie Howard is named Somerset Fire Chief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.