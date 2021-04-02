Last Dance: Lady Warriors seniors Alexa Smiddy and Marissa Loveless close out prep careers searching for elusive state crown

Coming into the 2020-21 high school girls basketball season, Southwestern High School seniors Alexa Smiddy and Marissa Loveless knew that it was going to be their last dance.
The senior pair of Smiddy and Loveless are making their last dance count, as they will conclude their prep basketball careers at Rupp Arena for the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament.
After having their entire summer slate, most of the preseason, and a month of basketball games wiped out due to Covid-19, the Lady Warrior seniors began their season in early January and have not slowed down since. After tallying the program’s second 12th Region title in three seasons last week with a 62-56 win over Mercer County, Smiddy and Loveless will look to lead their team to a state championship.
While the two are focused on bringing home the school’s first-ever state championship in girls’ basketball, they have enjoyed their time as a member of the Lady Warriors’ basketball squad. In the last four years, the pair have combined to win four straight 48th District titles and two 12th Region championship banners.
The two young ladies have had a lot of memories during their time at Southwestern, but this season ranks at the top of their lists. Smiddy and Loveless have both really enjoyed being leaders of this year’s team, and that is why this season has stuck out more than the rest.
“This is not a shot at Coach (Stephen) Butcher at all, because I love the man and he’s been like another dad to me, but this year will stick out to me the most because Marissa and I have got to lead this team,” Smiddy said. “Besides in practice, I don’t think any of us have had a foul word with one another -- we’re all just competitive. This is the best year I’ve had playing basketball ever.”
Loveless has really appreciated this season, especially winning a region title after being projected to finish fourth in the preseason 12th Region rankings. In fact, the Lady Warriors weren’t even projected to win their own district, as Wayne County was ranked higher.
“I’ve enjoyed playing basketball every year here, but I agree with Smiddy that this year has stuck out the most because we are leading this team,” Loveless stated. “We’ve come this far and gone through so much together, so I think this year is the best because it’s our team. It sucks to have people doubt you and have nobody believe in you except for everybody in this gym. We are a family, and we all believed in each other -- that’s what has brought us this far.”
With the senior duo leading the charge, Southwestern has had an outstanding season, winning the 48th District once again prior to winning a 12th Region crown last week. The Lady Warriors head into Rupp Arena with an overall record of 20-3 and a 12-game winning streak.
Smiddy has been a mainstay in the program since she became a starter as an eighth-grader. The point guard, who is headed to play college ball at Trevecca Nazarene University this fall, has capped off her illustrious prep career in stellar fashion.
In a season that she was selected as the 12th Region’s Co-Player of the Year, Smiddy heads into the state tourney averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game. Smiddy is also second on the team with 4.4 boards per contest.
Loveless did not become a starter until her junior year, but she has made her time on the court count. This season, Loveless is averaging 7.3 points per contest to go along with a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game. Loveless is also fifth in the state of Kentucky in field goal percentage, as she shoots 62.6 percent from the field.
While this season will go down as one to remember for both Loveless and Smiddy, they are extremely thankful for the opportunity to suit up in a Lady Warrior uniform with their younger teammates. After the outbreak of Covid-19 hit the Bluegrass State last spring, neither knew for sure if they were going to even get to have one final season of high school basketball.
“We all were worried at the beginning of the season because we would come in for a week or so and then basketball would get canceled again,” explained Loveless. “When the season finally started, we were all ecstatic and happy that we were getting to play.”
“For me personally, I’ve just been through a lot personally, not even counting Covid,” Smiddy said. “I thank God that we’ve been able to play. After going through all that we’ve had to go through, being able to play basketball has been everything.”
The senior duo will say farewell to the Warrior Nation in the upcoming state tournament, where they will meet up against Anderson County. That opening round game is set for Wednesday, April 7th, at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
No matter the outcome in this weekend’s state tournament, it has been a memorable last dance for Alexa Smiddy and Marissa Loveless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.