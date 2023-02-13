The Lady Maroons were back in action at PC Gym on Monday night, hosting the Mercer County Lady Titans in a rematch of the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament last season. After defeating Southwestern for only the second time in the past 18 years, Pulaski dropped a game to Bethlehem on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Titans were coming off a good win against Rockcastle County, the last team to defeat the Maroons before Saturday’s game. Mercer County has experienced an up-and-down season without star senior Timberlynn Yeast, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.
The hot shooting that led the home team over the Warriors on Friday and kept them in the game against Bethlehem just seemed to vanish in the early moments of the contest. In fact, the Maroons didn’t have the lead in the game until late in the third quarter. A key Mercer County run eventually doomed Pulaski however, as they dropped their second straight game by a score of 50-41.
Senior Lindsay Jessie opened the scoring for the Titans before a quick answer from Sydney Martin tied the game up 2-2 early in the first quarter. A quick 7-0 run by Mercer County gave them a 9-2 lead following four points from junior Anna Drakeford and three points from freshman Teigh Yeast.
The Maroons were able to cut that deficit to four at 11-7 following a three from Taylen Ralston and two more from Martin. Drakeford seemed to control the game by herself towards the end of the period though, scoring the last six points for the Titans, including converting a successful three-point play. Drakeford outscored the entire Pulaski County side 10-9 in the quarter. Aubrey Daulton hit two free throws late in the quarter and the Lady Maroons found themselves trailing 17-9 after eight minutes of action.
A 7-0 run by Pulaski opened the second quarter and gave the home team a bit of hope as they cut the Mercer County lead to just 18-16. Daulton had a three-point basket here, with Martin and Maggie Holt adding two points apiece. The Maroons held the Titans to just seven points in the period, with six of those points coming from Drakeford who just continued to befuddle the Pulaski County defense. Ralston had two made from the line late and Pulaski went into the halftime break down 24-18.
Holt came out of the break fired up and it showed on the floor immediately, as she scored five straight to bring the Lady Maroons within one at 24-23. Two from Jessie and a three-pointer from junior Sara Dunn widened the gap once again for the Titans however. The home team had their most productive period on the court during the rest of the third quarter, as they outscored Mercer 9-2 to finally take their first lead of the game into the final period at 32-31.Martin, Daulton and Brooklyn Thomas all had two points during this spree, but the biggest play came from Ralston, who converted a traditional three-point play to finally put the Maroons on top shortly before the end of the quarter.
A 6-1 Lady Titans run began the fourth quarter to put Mercer back on top 37-33, with Drakeford making four shots from the line and junior Peyton Boyd hitting two of her own. Free throws ended up being the most important thing in this contest. Four straight from Thomas tied the game up before a made bucket from Martin gave the Lady Maroons the lead again. A basket from Holt gave Pulaski their biggest lead of the game at 41-38. These were the last points scored by Pulaski, as Mercer County closed the game on a 12-0 run to claim a 50-41 victory. Teigh Yeast had seven points on the run with Drakeford scoring the other five. The Titans were 14-16 at the free throw line in the period while the Maroons were 5-10.
Pulaski was led in scoring by 11 points from Sydney Martin and nine points from Maggie Holt. Other scorers included Taylen Ralston with eight, Aubrey Daulton with seven and Brooklyn Thomas with six. Anna Drakeford led Mercer County and all scorers with 25 points.
The Lady Maroons fall to 22-6 for the season and will be back in action on Thursday in their regular season finale. They will host Boyle County and the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.