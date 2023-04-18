The Maroons of Pulaski County have been on a hot streak as of late, winning six of their last seven contests. They traveled to Rockcastle County to continue district play on Monday evening against the Rockets. The Rockets were up for a majority of the contest before a late tying run allowed the Maroons to push the game to extra innings. In the eighth inning, Pulaski put three runs that allowed them to take the game by a 5-2 margin.
Brysen Dugger led the Maroons with two RBI’s, while both Brady Cain and Jace Frye also added an RBI. Frye’s RBI double in the eighth inning turned out to score the game-winning run in the contest. Dugger began the game on the mound, pitching six and two-thirds innings while allowing two runs and striking out four. Jacob Todd earned the win, pitching the final one and one-thirds innings and striking out two while allowing just one hit. Rockcastle County was led by one RBI apiece from juniors Skyler Durham and Lance Coffey.
Pulaski County, now 12-8 for the season, will host Rockcastle County for the second game of their series on Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.