After sweeping their pair of games on Tuesday against Greenup County and Bullitt East, the Maroons of Pulaski County were back in action down in Florida again on Wednesday where they were set to go up against the Montgomery County Indians. For the first five innings, it was a defensive battle as neither team could manage to score a run. The two teams were tied at 1-1 heading into the final frame before the Indians hung three runs on the Maroons in the top of the frame, with Pulaski County eventually falling by a score of 4-2.
The Maroons were led by one RBI apiece from Bryce Cowell and Mason Acton. Acton and Marshall Livesay were the lone Pulaski County players to record two hits, while Cowell, Wessen Falin and Kam Hargis each recorded one hit. Pulaski also had a solid outing on the mound from Brysen Dugger, who pitched five and two-thirds innings while only allowing one run and striking out three. Montgomery County was led by two RBI's from junior Spencer Butcher and senior Davis Johnson. Senior pitcher Jarrett Stidham pitched a complete game, only allowing the two runs while striking out seven batters.
Pulaski County falls to 7-8 with the loss and after their finale down in Florida against West Jessamine on Thursday, the Maroons will be back home on Monday where they will host the Casey County Rebels for some district action starting at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.