Lauren Worley wins individual title at Battle at the Bridge

DANVILLE - Pulaski County High School junior Lauren Worley took individual medalists honors in the Ladies Battle at the Bridge Golf Tournament. Worley fired an five-under-par 67 to outdistance the loaded high school girls field on Monday.
Worley's 18-hole round of 67 is one of the best girls' score posted in the state of Kentucky so far this season. Worley tied for first in the 2019 Region 10 Golf Tournament, and was crowned region runner-up after the sudden death playoff last season.
Pulaski County posted a team score of 311 to take home the runner-up trophy, while Henry Clay took top team honors. The Pulaski County High School girls golf team is the two-time regional champions and 2019 fifth-place state tournament finishers
Pulaski County junior Anna New finished eighth individually with a score of 76. Brooke Hopkins shot an 83, Haily Halloran shot an 85, and Madalyn Dudley shot a 111.
The Lady Maroons will return home to host the Pulaski Lady Maroons Invitational on Saturday, Aug.15 at Eagle's Nest Country Club.
