Lauren Worley wins Region 10 title

BURNSIDE - Pulaski County High School senior Lauren Worley shot an 18-hole round of 75 (37-38) to claim the 10th Region girls golf individual championship title on Monday at General Burnside Island State Park Golf Course. Worley's low round helped the Lady Maroons finish as Region 10 runners-up, thus ending their regional championship run after three straight region team titles.
Clay County won their program's first-ever regional girls golf title with a team score of 338, while the Lady Maroons placed second with a score of 355. Wayne County placed third with a score of 383.
As a sophomore two years ago, Worley tied for individual first place after 18 holes. But she had to settle for the 2019 individual region runner-up medal after a three-hole sudden death playoff.
"I haven't had the best season this year," Worley explained. "I have been really frustrated with myself because I felt like I just couldn't piece it together. When I woke up this morning, I knew this was my last chance to put my puzzle together and figure out my golf game. Today, I knew the round wasn't over until it was over. Although I was playing good, the round is not over until you make that last putt on the 18th. I tried not to get excited, but I was very thrilled with myself. I just tried to play the consistent game that I knew that I could three years ago."
Worley had to scramble to make an 'up-and-down' par on the first hole, and had to sink a tricky five-footer to save par on the second hole. Those two pars helped Worley settle her nerves en route to a solid four-over par round.
"On the first hole, I knew I had to get up-and-down for par," Worley stated. "I knew it was going to be close because I went into the sand trap and it was going to be a challenge to get it close to the hole. I knew if I was going to play well today, I had to play well on that second hole. I had to get the first putt close to hole so I could make the par putt. That set the pace for the rest of the day."
Pulaski County senior Anna New, who was the defending regional individual champion, placed fourth with a round of 84 (41-43). New also tied for first in 2019, but ended up second runner-up after one sudden death playoff hole. Both, Worley and New qualified for the girls golf state tournament for the fourth straight year.
Wayne County's Melainey Dobbs placed fifth with a round of 86 (48-38), and Kelsey Collins placed seventh with a round of 87 (43-44). Both, Dobbs and Collins qualified for the state tournament.
Pulaski County's Raegan New shot a 96 (53-43), Wayne County's Caroline Criswell shot a 96 (50-46), and North Laurel's Kinsley Blair shot a 96 (44-52). The three golfers tied for 10th place and the last two state tournament individual positions. Both Raegan New and Criswell qualified for the state tourney after eliminating Blair on the first playoff hole.
Other Pulaski County scores were Madeline Butcher - 100 (51-49) and Riley Dunaway - 117 (46-61). Southwestern's Morgan Mounce shot a 104 (54-50), Ansley Mounce shot 110 (49-61) and Gracie Honeycutt shot 112 (60-52). Wayne County's Abigail Reagan shot a 114 (56-58). Somerset's Kamryn Cooper shot a 113 (58-55) and Andrea Perry shot 113 (55-58).
The KHSAA Girls State Golf Tournament will be played on Oct. 5-6, at Bowling Green Country Club.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
