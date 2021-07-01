LCS announces 2021 Hall of Fame class

BURNSIDE - Officials with Lake Cumberland Speedway have announced their second class of the track's Hall of Fame. Five drivers make up this year's class including: Dale Atwood, Bobby Carrier Jr., Tom Curtsinger, Keith Decker and Danny McGlothlin. The four contributors include: Marshall Delaney, Steve Flynn, Noel Hargis and Billy Todd.
This year's class will be inducted on Sunday, July 4 at Lake Cumberland Speedway during the "Hall of Fame 40" sanctioned by the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series racing 40 laps for $5,000-to-win. The 604 Crate Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and FWD Four Cylinders will all be on the racing card plus a Fireworks show. Gates open at 2 p.m., with Hot Laps set for 6:30 p.m.
Last year's 2020 inductees included Greg Hansford, Harold Hardgrove, Royce McGowan, Mike Robinson, Finn Watson and Johnny Wheeler.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Class includes:
DALE ATWOOD - Dale, a resident of Casey County and longtime driver of the Jimmy Cundiff special which Cundiff built himself. Those two paired to collect tons of victories all over south-central Kentucky including multiple wins at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Almost unbeatable in the Mid-1980's in the Late Model Sportsman class. On several nights Atwood would set fast time in both Late Model divisions and occasionally win both feature events.
BOBBY CARRIER JR. - Carrier is a second-generation racer from Mercer County and former track champion at Lake Cumberland Speedway. He started out in the Street Stock division. He progressed to Open Wheel Modifieds where he would drive for the late Bob Miller and that duo won many races together. He also captured victories at central Kentucky race tracks Ponderosa, Richmond just to name a few. He claimed the most victories in a Late Model while driving the famed Kenneth Harlow owned # 16. He drove for Danny Ray Preston in the R & P Industrial Chimney entry. Carrier was victorious in the Late Model, Open Wheel Modified and Street Stock divisions at Lake Cumberland.
TOM CURTSINGER - Tom had a record-setting season in the year 2000 at Lake Cumberland Speedway notching nearly 30 victories and the track championship. Tom drove in multiple divisions at Lake Cumberland including the Late Models and Open Wheel Modifieds. For a few seasons he was nearly unbeatable. Curtsinger also drove for Jimmy Cundiff in an Open Wheel Modified for several events at Lake Cumberland in the early 2000's.
KEITH DECKER - Keith, a resident of Pulaski County captured the first victory at Lake Cumberland Speedway in the 1980's when it was first built as a dune buggy track. He has won feature events in five different decades and multiple divisions including the Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Truck division, Super Stock, Hobby Stock and Road Hog division.
DANNY MCGLOTHLIN - Danny was a long-time racer at Lake Cumberland Speedway and current owner of Mac Metal Sales in Somerset, Ky. Danny has not only contributed to the track in sponsorship from his business but races for several years dating back to when he started in the mid-1980's. Over 30 feature wins but his first came in 1993 on July 4 during the Firecracker 50 event. His best streak came in 1993 when he won 11 of the 13 features he competed in. He also won features over the years at Ponderosa and Rockcastle.
MARSHALL DELANEY - Marshall was a long-time track official and former car owner. He sponsored several cars at Lake Cumberland Speedway. He was also one of the original builders of the track in the 1980's and was general manager under Harold Hardgrove when he bought the track in 1998.
STEVE FLYNN - Steve was the original builder and owner of Lake Cumberland Speedway along with Gerald Hogue. He ran several high-profile events which put the Pulaski County race track on the map across the southeast. He started the Lake Cumberland 100 and Lake Cumberland Classic event. Steve has owned several businesses in Pulaski County and is still a resident there.
NOEL HARGIS - Noel was a longtime flagman at Lake Cumberland Speedway starting in the 1980's through the early 1990's. He started at the Mt. Vernon Race Track under then promoter Joe Denney. He then came back to flag when Harold Hardgrove bought the race track during the mid-1998 season. He has flagged races for more than 40 years and flagged his last feature in 2011. He has been the chief starter for the Battle of the Bluegrass DirtCar Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Iron-Man Classic. Hargis is a resident of Pulaski County.
BILLY TODD - Billy owned race cars that ran across southeastern Kentucky including his son Tyrel Todd and Timmy Yeager. Timmy Yeager drove for Todd and had one of the top Bomber cars in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Todd was a sponsor for Mike Marlar's first C.J. Rayburn Late Model and also built his own chassis for a while called Kicker Race Cars. He currently owns Todd Truss & Metals and has sponsored the race track in past seasons. Billy's son Tyrel still competes in the Late Model division.
Also, two drivers were awarded Lifetime Achievement honors for the 2021 Hall of Fame class.
DAVID MARLAR- David is a long time driver of Lake Cumberland Speedway. He has numerous feature wins at tracks around the Kentucky area and the start of a several generation family of drivers including the father of past track champion Camaron Marlar and World of Outlaws champion Mike Marlar. David is from Winfield Tennessee where he has Marlars Auto Mark as well as Marlar's Junkyard. David is also the father of Driver Skylar Marlar
DANNY YANDERS- Danny is driver that throughout his years of racing has racked up dozens of wins at Lake Cumberland Speedway and tracks all over Kentucky as racing has always been his number one passion. Danny not only has enjoyed his years of driving but helping others to be on the track as he now volunteers his Saturday nights to help at Lake Cumberland Speedway anyway he can. Danny was also the UMP (United Midwestern Promoters) National driver of the year in 1995 and 1996.
