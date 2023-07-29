The Lake Cumberland Tennis Association is proud to announce the establishment of the first-ever Cliff Randall Junior Sportsmanship Award to be given annually to a participant of the Alton Blakely Lake Cumberland Open tennis tournament.
The tournament, being played this weekend (July 28-30), is part of the Central Kentucky Tennis Series (CKTS).
Mr. Randall, who passed away in July of last year, was a tennis enthusiast who was well known for his contributions to the local tennis community. He coached the Somerset Briar Jumpers to numerous state tournament appearances and was one of the founders of the CKTS, establishing Somerset/Pulaski County as a tournament site. Mr. Randall could always be found either playing tennis competitively, giving lessons, or cheering on other players in a sport that he loved dearly.
“Coach Randall helped build a tennis community that continues to this day,” said Alfie Cheng, LCTA president. “We are honored to be able to continue his legacy with an award that recognizes the value of sportsmanship and giving back.”
Winners of the award will be selected by tournament organizers and will receive $100.
