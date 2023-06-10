Remembering back to last summer when I first took this position, there was a feeling that the 2022-23 year in high school athletics was going to be a special one. Oh how that statement turned out to be true. Through multiple region championships, the thrilling highs and the bitter lows, this year was truly something to remember, with the seniors in this class being athletes that our local area shall not soon forget.
The year started out with all the fall sports and the local schools achieved success throughout the autumn season. Southwestern football made a brilliant run all the way to the semi-state round of Class 5A before falling to Bowling Green. Somerset girls’ soccer made it all the way to the region title game before falling to powerhouse West Jessamine. Southwestern volleyball also made it to their regional title match before also falling to West Jessamine.
Pulaski golf, loaded down with both young talent and seniors, took home a region title, a semi-state title, and made it all the way to the final round of state. Somerset Christian competed in postseason play for the very first time under the KHSAA and actually made some waves, with their volleyball program making it to the region tournament and featuring the 12th Region Player of the Year in Addison Cunnagin.
It then came time for basketball in the Lake Cumberland region and what a season the area was in store for. Before the postseason, there were numerous memorable moments, from Pulaski’s Barek Williams nailing a full-court shot at the buzzer, to Southwestern’s Eli Meece dropping a school record 50 points in a victory. Not only did all three local teams in Somerset, Southwestern and Pulaski make an appearance in the girls’ region tournament, but the Pulaski County Maroons would claim the 12th Region Tournament title on the boys’ side with a shocking victory over Lincoln County. Williams, one of the key players on that team and a Co-Player of the Year alongside fellow senior Cayden Lancaster, looked back at his senior season and was just blessed to have the opportunity to play.
“Our class was extremely blessed during our senior year. Pulaski won three region titles I’m pretty sure. I am so thankful for everyone who supported us and encouraged us along the way. I also want to thank God because I know none of the things we did would have been possible without Him. I want everyone to always remember how hard our class worked for everything and the work that we put in to accomplish the things that we did,” Williams explained.
Even in the bitter heartache of defeat, Somerset senior Grace Bruner was always positive and attempted to exemplify how an athlete should be. Bruner was also very forthcoming about the legacy that the Class of 2023 left.
“Senior season is always bittersweet. You try to take in each and every moment. Going through my senior season, I tried not to take anything for granted, especially since I’ve missed past seasons. Looking back over the last four years, my teams were able to do things we hadn’t done in a long time. The overall legacy the senior class left our area with was tremendous. From every school there were so many accomplishments made throughout every sport,” she stated.
Then came the spring sports and what a ride fans were about to go on. Softball saw the Southwestern Warriors, a team with one senior on the roster, grow up before our eyes and make it all the way to the region title game. Somerset junior Matthew Satterly won a region title in tennis and a few athletes won region titles in track and field (Grace Burgess, Lexi Lawless, Addison Cundiff, Alex Cundiff, Maggie Bertram, Hannah Murray, Kasen Brock, T.J. Colyer, Tristan Weddle, Logan Stamper, Emma Coomer, Emma Midden and Kenzie Cupp). The Maroons shocked the area again when they won their first region title since 2002 and for three of their seniors, those being Jace Frye, Brysen Dugger and Kam Hargis, this was a second region championship in their final high school year.
With the seniors now graduated and fixing to move on to their next steps in their careers and lives, with some continuing athletic pursuits while others will focus on their studies, the legacy they leave behind is invaluable. Somerset’s Kayleigh Bartley for one, thinks that legacy will never disappear.
“Being a multi-sport athlete, I never thought sports would end for me. Once I came to my senior season, I knew that I just wanted to have fun and soak in every moment. I made sure that I worked hard while never forgetting the real reason why I wanted to play and that was to have fun. I believe we were truly a fun class to watch in sports because there’s so much joy and passion for the games we love, and you don’t see that everywhere. I want to thank everyone who has supported your local senior athletes, we couldn’t have done it without you all,” she expounded.
Truly, the legacy that the Class of 2023 left Pulaski County with is one that will be remembered by all sports fans in our area. Thank you to all of our athletes for a fantastic year and to the seniors, thank you for letting me tell your stories and cover the wild ride that was your careers!
