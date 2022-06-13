The Legends 12-&-under baseball team won the Lake Cumberland Showtime Ring Tournament. Championship team members are, back row from left, Easton Anderson, Ben Tapley, Korbin Neat, Jake Estep, Levi Stykes, Miles Strunk, and Will Adams; front row from left, Caleb Todd, Brody Fisher, Leland Hughes, Konnor Cassada, and Landon Roberts.
Legends win 12U Lake Cumberland Showtime Ring Tournament
Bonnie Stevens, 78, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Private Services will be held. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family a…
