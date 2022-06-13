Legends win 12U Lake Cumberland Showtime Rig Tournament

Submitted Photo

The Legends 12-&-under baseball team won the Lake Cumberland Showtime Ring Tournament. Championship team members are, back row from left, Easton Anderson, Ben Tapley, Korbin Neat, Jake Estep, Levi Stykes, Miles Strunk, and Will Adams; front row from left, Caleb Todd, Brody Fisher, Leland Hughes, Konnor Cassada, and Landon Roberts.

