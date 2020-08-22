"Let Them Play" is the collective outcry by thousands of Kentuckians who want to allow for high school sports in Kentucky to be played.
At first the moniker "Let Them Play" was showing up all over social media last week prior to Thursday's Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control special called meeting. The message was meant to influence the KHSAA board members to vote in favor of starting Kentucky high school fall sports back up.
It might of worked because the KHSAA board passed the motion by an overwhelming vote of 16-2 to start Kentucky high school sports on Sept. 7.
The vote, which came around noon on Thursday, brought joy and relief to thousands of Kentucky high school athletes, their parents and a large legion of fans. After being shutdown and denied the ability to compete in high school athletics (with the exception of golf) since March, almost everyone was excited about getting back to some sort of normalcy and playing high school sports again.
However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was not one of those excited sports fans. Approximately four hours after the KHSAA Board of Control's decision to start sports back up again, Beshear stated in a statewide televised COVID-19 update that he was 'surprised' by the board's decision to start 'high touch' sports (football, volleyball and soccer) so soon. And said, "I'm going to take some time to think it through. I think a student-athlete is a student first and an athlete second."
And in less than 24 hours, the impact of Beshear's statements seemingly created a domino effect, and the euphoria of high school sports returning was quickly dampened. By Friday afternoon, two large prominent school districts announced they would meet Monday to discuss fall sports.
By 1 p.m. on Friday, Jefferson County Public School Board announced a special called meeting on Monday, Aug. 24 - which is the official start date of fall sports practices. About that same time, Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines received notice from Lexington Henry Clay (who the Maroons were scheduled to play in their football season opener on Sept. 11) that the Blue Devils would be cancelling their first two games of the season - leaving the local Maroons without a game for their football season opener.
Not long after that, the Fayette County school board announced they would be discussing fall sports in their regularly planned school board meeting on Monday, and cancelled all sports practices for Monday and Tuesday. A little bit later it was confirmed that Lexington Tates Creek had cancelled their season opener football game.
Time to dust off your social media "Let Us Play" and "Let Them Play" mimes.
Within moments of the Governor's public statement and the two large school districts announcement of meetings regarding fall sports, the "Let Them Play" movement was back up and running. A Facebook group entitled, # Let Them Play, recruited nearly 8,000 followers in a matter of hours. Testimonies from athletes, parents, coaches and fans pleaded for their desire to play sports again.
While some of the messages were of individuals telling what high school sports meant to them and to the people they loved, other messages were aimed more towards the Governor and protesting his potential interference of the KHSAA's decision to start fall sports on Sept. 7.
I am not an expert in government, but why have a statewide represented non-political athletic association if you are are not going to abide by their decisions?
How can one man in Frankfort have a better grasp of what is best for Kentucky high school athletes, than a statewide appointed group of 18 individuals who encompass every nook and cranny of the state?
If the Governor knows more about sports than the KHSAA, then maybe he should run the state's sports organization. Maybe he should organize all the athletic state championships. Maybe he should oversee and conduct all the hearings on athletic eligibility cases. Maybe he should organize internal committees to ensure all Kentucky high athletic competitions have trained and licensed officials on hand. Maybe he should.....
Wait a minute, breath Steve.
I get it that the Governor has a lot going on, and he is trying to protect the interest of the state and ensure the safety of its citizens. But so is the KHSAA and their Board of Control.
What I found most troubling about the Governor's comments, on Thursday about the KHSAA's decision to start sports on time, was that he seemed uninformed about what was talked about at the statewide meeting - that essentially impacts thousands of Kentucky citizens.
And maybe sports is just a small blimp on his radar, but sports is 'The Radar' and lifeblood for many of us Kentuckians.
Sports builds relationships, builds character, provides higher education opportunities for many, reinforces teamwork and leadership.....and the list of positive aspects it has on young adults' lives could go on and on and on.
If 'high touch' sports is so dangerous, then why have surrounding states, like Tennessee, already started up their high school football seasons?
At the very least, the Governor could have had one of his aides poll the 18 KHSAA board members beforehand and asked them how they planned to vote on Thursday.
Then, he would have been informed on Thursday and not 'surprised'.
And then, he could have made a recommendation or gave his input to the KHSAA board prior to the meeting or on the day of the meeting, instead of giving his disapproval four hours after the fact.
Hopefully, the Governor will not step into the KHSAA's business and let the games begin.
Hopefully, the Jefferson County and Fayette County school boards will come up with some agreeable resolution to allow their student athletes to compete with the rest of the state.
Hopefully, everything will work out and we will be playing football around the great state of Kentucky on Friday night, Sept. 11.
Let Them Play!
