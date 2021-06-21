Levi Stykes named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Levi Stykes

Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken baseball player Levi Stykes hit a single, a double and a grand slam home runs with 6 runs batted in a recent game for the Major League division Henderson Chiropractor Rockies.

 

