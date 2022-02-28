Lexi Lawless, Clint Woods lead Maroons at Indoor State

LOUISVILLE – The Pulaski County High School track team closed out their indoor season with a good showing in the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class AAA Indoor State Track Championships at Norton Healthcare & Learning Center.
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless placed third in the girls shot put with a best of 32'6.75". Lawless also placed 10th in the girls long jump with a best of 13'11.5", and 18th in the triple jump with a 26'10".
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Alex Cundiff, Addison Cundiff, Hannah Murray, and Maggie Bertram placed third with a time of 10:17.8.
Pulaski County junior Clint Woods placed fourth in the boys 60-meter dash with a time of 7.02. Woods placed 12th in the high jump with a best clearance of 5'8", and 18th in the triple jump with a 26'10".
Junior Alex Cundiff placed fifth in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:25.6.
Eighth-grader Maggie Bertram placed eighth in the girls 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:24.5.
Junior Timothy Colyer placed 11th in the boys high jump with a best of 5'8". Colyer placed 12th in the long jump with a best mark of 18'02.5".
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Alex Cundiff, Addison Cundiff, Simi McAlpin, and Anna Farmer placed 11th with a time of 4:36.3.
Freshman Vivienne Russenberger placed 12th in the girls high jump with a best of 4'02". Russenberger placed 17th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 13.08.
Sophomore Kenzie Cupp placed 13th in the girls triple jump with a best mark of 28'03".
Junior Kannon Cundiff placed 13th in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:05.6.
Junior Tyler Wilkinson placed 15th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.27, and placed 18th in the long jump with a leap of 17'09".
Senior Logan Corson placed 19th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.87
Freshman Emma Coomer placed 19th in the long jump with a best of 12'09".
