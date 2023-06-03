LEXINGTON - The KHSAA state track meets came to a conclusion on Saturday as Class 3A held their events. Athletes from both Pulaski County and Southwestern were present at the meet and came away with some solid placements.
Pulaski County junior Lexi Lawless managed to medal twice on the day and was the highest local finisher throughout the day's events. Lawless finished fifth in the girls' discus with a final distance of 114-08.00. She then finished fifth as well in the girls' shot put with a final distance of 37-08.75.
In the boys' 200m dash, Pulaski County senior Clint Woods finished 18th with a time of 23.07.
Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin finished in 12th place in the boys' 800m with a time of 2:00.52.
In the boys' 1600m, Perrin finished in 21st place with a time of 4:43.74.
In the boys' 110m hurdles, Pulaski County senior T.J. Colyer came in 17th place with a time of 15.94.
In the boys' 300m hurdles, Southwestern senior Preston Frost finished in 13th with a time of 41.28.
In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of T.J. Colyer, Woods, sophomore Logan Stamper and sophomore Tristan Weddle finished in 12th place with a time of 43.67.
The same Pulaski team then placed 13th in the boys' 4x200m relay with a time of 1:30.60.
In the boys' 4x400m relay, the Southwestern team of Perrin, Frost, junior Ben Coomer and junior Victor Colyer came in 18th place with a time of 3:33.98.
In the boys' triple jump, Pulaski's Stamper finished in 21st with a final distance of 39-09.00.
In the girls' 800m, Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff finished in 22nd place with a time of 2:31.34.
In the girls' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of sophomore Emma Coomer, freshman Emma Midden, junior Kenzie Cupp and Lawless finished in 10th place with a time of 50.66.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of Coomer, Midden, Cupp and eighth grader Aubrey Richardson finished in 17th place with a time of 1:48.78.
Pulaski's team of Alex Cundiff, sophomore Addison Cundiff, freshman Hannah Murray and freshman Maggie Bertram came in 11th place in the girls' 4x800m relay with a time of 10:14.69. Southwestern's team of junior Shaye Seiber, junior Madeline Peterson, seventh grader Shelby Lockard and freshman Olivia Huff finished in 19th with a time of 10:31.55.
Pulaski girls finished 25th in overall team standings with a total of eight points. Congrats to all the athletes on their accomplishments and best of luck to the seniors moving on with their careers.
