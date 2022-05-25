Lexi Lawless wins two region titles

LONDON - Pulaski County High School sophomore thrower Lexi Lawless led the way for the Lady Maroons with two individual regional championship titles in the Class AAA Region 7 Track & Field Championships on Tuesday at North Laurel High School. Lawless won the shot put event with a best of 35'02" and won the discus event with a best of 106'00".
The Pulaski County boys team finished as region runners up with 89.5 points, with the Pulaski County girls placed third with 78 points. The Southwestern girls placed fifth with 53 points, while the Southwestern boys placed seventh with 31 points.
Pulaski County junior Clint Woods won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.07.
Southwestern junior Preston Frost won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.30.
Pulaski County sophomore Abbee Coomer placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.85, and placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.86.
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.06.
Pulaski County junior Barek Williams placed second in the long jump with a best of 19'05.5", and placed third in the triple jump event with a best of 38'07.75".
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.9.
Southwestern junior Jadyen Campbell placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.79.
Pulaski County junior T.J. Colyer placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.50, and placed third in the long jump with a mark of 19'00.5".
Pulaski County junior Kannon Cundiff placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.9.
Pulaski County senior Logon Corson placed third in the pole vault with a best clearance of 8'00".
Pulaski County junior Cade Sullivan placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.40.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, and Aubrey Richardson placed second with a time of 1:50.4.
The Pulaski County boys 400-meter relay team of Casey Bussell, Cade Sullivan, Clint woods, and Chandler Godby placed second with a time of 45.33.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Simi McAlpin, and Aubrey Richardson placed second with a time of 52.86.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Jadyn Campbell, Kate Golden, and Ayden Smiddy placed second with a time of 4:14.5.
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Addison Cundiff, Alex Cundiff, and Hannah Murray placed third with a time of 10:19.1.
The Pulaski County boys 800-meter relay team of Chandler Godby, Harris Denmeyer, Clint Woods, and Cade Sullivan placed third with a time of 1:34.0.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.