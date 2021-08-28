Lexington Catholic downs Maroons on 47-yard FG

LEXINGTON - After a midweek game cancellation with Wayne County High School, a new game pick-up with Lexington Catholic, and a 45-minute weather delay, the Pulaski County High School football team finally got to play a game late Friday evening in the nightcap of the Lexington Catholic Bluegrass Bowl.
However, a 47-yard field goal by Lexington Catholic place kick Max DeGraff - as the clock ran out - spoiled a Pulaski County potential come-from-behind win in the Knights' dramatic 38-36 win over the Maroons on Saturday morning.
Just a minute prior, the Maroons were celebrating after they burned nearly three minutes off the clock for the 'go ahead' touchdown and two-point conversion.
With less than a minute left in the game, Pulaski pulled within one point when Drew Polston hit Braden Gipson for a seven-yard touchdown pass play. The Maroons went ahead 36-35 after Polston passed to Chandler Godby for the two-point conversion pass play.
Down 35-28 and Lexington Catholic driving, Pulaski County's Jericho Dixon intercepted a Knights' errant pass at their own 37-yard line with 3:48 left in the game to set up the Maroons' last scoring drive.
After Pulaski County gave the ball back on a loss of downs, Lexington Catholic went ahead after Gohman connected Tanner Pedroche for a five-yard TD pass play. The Knights led 35-28 with 6:25 left in the game.
Lexington Catholic retied the game at 28-28 when Jack Gohmann scored on a 11-yard quarterback keeper with 9:16 left in the game.
Pulaski County put a halt to the Knights' first second half possession when Trey Hornsby recovered a Lexington Catholic fumble at midfield. The Maroons quickly took advantage of the Lexington Catholic turnover when Drew Polston threw a short pass ton Bryson Dugger for a 50-yard touchdown pass play to put tPulaski County up 28-21.
Pulaski County went 77 yards on their first drive of the game, which ended on an Aiden Wesley three-yard run into the end zone with 7:30 left in the first quarter. Lexington Catholic responded with a TD of their own over three minutes later when Walker Hall ran in from six yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
Lexington Catholic QB Jack Gohmann ran in from one yard out after the Knights got the ball back off a Sam Clements' interception. That score put Lexington Catholic up 14-7 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
Pulaski County countered when Donavan Abbott ran into the end zone from eight yards out midway through the second quarter. However, the Maroons' two-point PAT conversion failed with the Knights up 14-13.
Lexington Catholic scored on their next possession when QB Gohmann hit Max DeGraff for a 28-yard TD pass play, putting the Knights up 21-13 with 3:34 left in the opening half.
However, the Maroons drove the ball downfield to eat up the first-half clock and scored with 25 seconds left in the half when Drew Polston ran in from five yards out. Chandler Godby faked the PAT kick hold and ran he ball in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21.
Offensively for Pulaski County, Donovan Abbott rushed for 70 yard with a touchdown. Drew Polston and Aiden Wesley both scored rushing TDs. Brysen Dugger caught 10 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown. Chandler Godby caught six passes for 82 yards, and Abbott caught five passes for 39 yards. Braden Gipson had a receiving TD. Polston completed 28 passes for 339 yards with two TD passes. James New and Cody Nichols led the Maroons with nine defensive tackles each.
Pulaski County (1-1) will travel to Lincoln County High School next Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
