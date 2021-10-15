Lexington Christian rolls over Somerset

LEXINGTON – The last five meetings between Somerset and Lexington Christian – dating back to Nov. 16, 2018 – had ended in margins of seven points or less, with the Briar Jumpers winning two and losing three.
On Friday night the margin of victory was nowhere near that, as the Class 2A top-ranked Lexington Christian Eagles dominated the non-COVID winless Briar Jumpers by a score of 63-13.
Not only did the homestanding Eagles score the first seven unanswered touchdowns in almost three quarters, but they amassed a whopping 516 offensive total yards to the Briar Jumpers' 247 yards.
Down 49-0 late in the third quarter, the only excitement for the Briar Jumpers came off a sophomore Guy Bailey 80-yard touchdown run to finally put Somerset on the scoreboard.
After LCA counted with a 43-yard TD pass play from Saxton Howard to Chance McCaughey, Somerset reeled off another big play on a 80-yard touchdown strike off a pass from freshman Josh Bruner to junior Hayden Dick.
LCA scored on a three-yard pass play from Howard to Evan Thompson to put an end to the 63-13 lopsided district affair.
The setback put the Briar Jumpers at 0-2 in district play, while LCA upped their district mark to 2-0.
Lexington Christian senior Xavier Brown scored back-to-back touchdowns runs – of 67 yards and 48 yards – to put the Eagles up 14-0 with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
Eagles quarterback Drew Nieves connected with Mason Moore for a 59-yard touchdown pass play late in the first quarter. Opening the second quarter, Jeremiah Riffle ran into the end zone from 31 yards out to put the Eagles up 28-0.
Before the first half ended LCA scored again on a Riffle 17-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 35-0.
Lexington Christian scored twice in the third quarter to go up 49-0. The game went into mercy-rule running clock at 9:05 mark of the third quarter when Nieves connected with Jeffrey Selby on a 31-yard TD pass play. On the Eagles' next possession, Howard threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Moore.
Somerset was led offensively by running back Guy Bailey with 114 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Sophomore Kam Hughes rushed five times for 8 yards. Hayden Dick caught one touchdown pass for 80 yards, while sophomore Cayden Cimala caught two passes for 25 yards. Senior Michael Hawkins caught one pass for 15 yards.
Somerset junior Josh Gross and freshman Josh Bruner shared time behind center at the quarterback position. Bruner completed 5-of-8 passes for 105 yards with a TD, while Gross complete 2-of-5 passes for 22 yards.
For LCA, Xavier Brown carried the ball three times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Riffle rushed three times for 51 yards and two touchdowns. LCA quarterbacks Drew Nieves threw two touchdown passes, while Saxton Howard threw three touchdown passes.
Somerset (1-8, 0-2) will close out their regular season next Friday at William Clark Field against Washington County (3-6, 0-2). The two district teams will battle it out for the third and fourth seeds in the district standings, as LCA and Danville will play each other in Lexington for the top district seed.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor. Game stats courtesy of Bruce Singleton of WKYM 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.