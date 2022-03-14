Liam VanHook named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Liam VanHook won a wrestling title in the Kentucky State Youth Championship, becoming the first state champion for the Pulaski County Titans program. VanHook, who competed in the 53-pound division, won all of his matches by pin in the first round and didn't give up a single point the whole tournament.

