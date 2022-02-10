Liam VanHook wins wrestling national title

Pulaski County Wrestling recently took 11 wrestlers to compete at the Bluegrass National Tournament in Elizabethtown. Of the eleven youth wrestlers who competed; six achieved All-American status by placing in the top four of their respective weight class.
Liam VanHook is Pulaski County Wrestling's first National Champion finishing first in his weight class against some top ranked wrestlers in the Boys Bantam 8U 53-pound bracket. VanHook's four matches; winning his first two by pin fall, his third was a 4-0 decision, and won the Championship Match 11-2 by Major Decision. VanHook had one of the most dominant displays of the day by not giving up a single point until the Finals.
Top performers were Liam VanHook: Boys Bantam 8U 53 - 1st Place (National Champion/All American), Keaton Dawes: Boys Bantam 8U Heavyweight - 2nd Place (All American), Carson Smith: Boys Intermediate 10U 105 - 3rd Place (All American), Harley Preston: Women's Intermediate 10U 75 - 3rd Place (All American). Bentley Bush: Boys Pee Wee 6U 38 - 4th Place (All American), and Kayden Bush: Boys Intermediate 10U Heavyweight - 4th Place (All American).
