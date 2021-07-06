Lilee Todd named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Lilee Todd
Lilee Todd, of the Lake Cumberland Cruisers 12U, had a phenomenal day both at the plate and behind the plate. Lilee caught all 24 innings in 6 games on the day. At the plate, Lilee hit .461 with 6 hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. On the season, Lille has a .469 batting average, second in on-base percentage and slugging percentage and fourth in RBIs and is tied for the lowest strikeouts on the season with only 6.
