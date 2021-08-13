Lincoln County blanks Lady Maroons

Just 72 hours removed from an impressive 10-1 beatdown win over Casey County in their season opener, the Pulaski County Lady Maroon soccer team returned to the friendly confines of PC Field on Friday night to square off against visiting Lincoln County.
And this time around, Chris Fabrizio's club found the sledding a little tougher.
In fact, it was real tough for the PC head coach, as he wasn't even at the game due to feeling ill.
So, assistant coach Autumn Helton stepped up to the plate, and saw her club be the victim off bad luck for much of the evening.
Lincoln County's Hallie Stafford broke a scoreless tie with a goal less than three minutes into the second half, and the Lady Patriots made that lone goal stand up, dropping Pulaski County to 1-1 on the season with a hard fought, 1-0 win over the Lady Maroons,
The Lady Maroons had a couple of golden opportunities to score after the intermission, but one shot got deflected inside the box, while the other hit the cross bar.
PC just couldn't seemingly catch a break after the intermission, despite having some very good chances to score.
"At halftime, we just talked at about communicating," stated Helton. "I think it is essential to our success to be able to communicate."
"Anytime we communicated well with each other tonight, that's when we got the scoring opportunities that we had," added coach Helton.
Early on, neither team could get an advantage over the other, and shots on goal were at an absolute premium in the opening half of play.
However, thanks to Lincoln County's ability to crash the goal in a crazy sequence, the Lady Patriots got the ball in the net with 37:07 remaining in the contest thanks to Stafford's goal.
That put Pulaski County down for the first time this season, trailing the Lady Pats by a 1-0 margin. And despite the two golden chances for a goal later in the period, Helton and crew just simply couldn't get the ball into the net.
"I was really proud of the girls for the way they came out and played in the second half," pointed out Helton.
"We had some missed opportunities tonight, especially in the second half, and we just need to work on staying active inside the box, and following up on our teammates shots," stated the Pulaski County assistant coach.
"We really hustled tonight for the entire game, and that's one thing I don't ever have to worry about, and that's our team coming out and not being ready to play," said Helton. "They always give 110 percent, and no matter who we're playing, they always come out like that,."
Pulaski County returns to action on Monday night at 6 p.m., with a huge early-season showdown. PC will travel across town to take on arch-rival Southwestern on The Plains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.