Lincoln County cancels football game with Pulaski County due to COVID-related issues

For the second week in a row, the Pulaski County High School football team will have to go hunting for a new Friday Night opponent. The Maroons, who were scheduled to travel to play Lincoln County High School this Friday, was informed Monday that the Patriots forfeited the game due to COVID-related issues.
According to Pulaski County High School Athletic Director Briar Miller, the Maroons - once again - will try to pick up a new game to play for this upcoming Friday night.
Last week, the Maroons were informed by Wayne County High School that last Friday's game was cancelled due to COVID. Luckily, Pulaski County was able to pick up an alternative game, as they traveled to Lexington Catholic High School.
Somerset High School's football game against Russell County, last week, was cancelled the day of the game and the Briar Jumpers did not pick up a replacement game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
