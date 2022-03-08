Lincoln County stuns Maroons in overtime

Pulaski County High School's record-breaking 'Dream Season' finally came to an end when Lincoln County's Colton Ralston picked up a loose ball and sank an eight-foot shoot from the left side at the buzzer to give the Patriots the 42-40 shocking overtime win in the 12th Region Tournament championship game on Tuesday.
After taking the early 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Maroons seemed to play catch-up with the Patriots for the rest of the game. Lincoln County retook the lead midway through the second quarter and controlled the pace of the game throughout the night.
With 2:12 left in regulation, Pulaski County trailed the Patriots 37-33. After both teams suffered two empty offensive trips, Zach Travis scored underneath the basket on a throw-in play to cut the Patriots' lead to 37-35 with 1:17 left in regulation. After Lincoln County missed the front end of a bonus, Gavin Stevens pulled down the rebound and made an outlet pass to Travis, who was fouled on the ensuing layup attempt. Travis hit both of his free throws to knot the game up at 37-37 with 51 seconds left in regulation. Lincoln County held the ball for a last-second shot, but came up empty sending the game into overtime.
After a Lincoln County walking violation and a Pulaski County missed three-point opportunity, Lincoln County's Ralston hit a three-pointer from the left side to put the Patriots up 40-37 with 1:29 left.
"I felt like the momentum was probably our way there (going into overtime)," Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley stated. "We lose Ralston on a scramble to help with penetration. Ralston hits that big three in overtime and then we're playing catch up. It just kind of felt that way all night playing catch up."
The packed PCHS gym went into complete pandemonium when Travis hit a long-range three from the right side and was fouled for a chance for the Maroons to take the lead with 21 seconds left.
However, Travis did not convert the free throw and the Patriots had more chance to put the game away with a last-second shot. Jalen Smith drove inside to the right side of the goal and shot the ball over the rim. Cayden Lancaster and Clayton Davis both fell to the floor in attempt to pull down the rebound, leaving the ball loose to bounce into Ralston's hands - who hit nothing but net for the 12th Region Tournament title.
Then, the Pulaski County gym really erupted with hundreds of Lincoln County fans rushing the court.
Before the dramatic fourth quarter, both teams struggled to produce any offense in the third quarter. After trailing by three points at 30-27 at halftime, Pulaski County got within one point at 30-29 at the end of the quarter. However, the Maroons squandered away some good opportunities to take the lead in the third. In the third stanza, the Maroons committed three turnovers, missed three free throws and only scored one field goal on a Travis layup within the first 24 seconds of the period.
"Yeah, the tempo was definitely in their favor," Fraley complained. "They wanted a game in the 30's, 40's and 50's. We wanted the game in the 60's and 70's. So we played right into Lincoln County's hands in that respect."
Pulaski County retook the lead early in the fourth at 31-30 when Travis hit a 15-footer. Lincoln County scored the next five points to take the lead at 35-31 with 4:15 on the clock. Lincoln County had the ball with a chance to increase their lead when Pulaski County's Lancaster stole the ball and drove in for the layup attempt. The ball rattled off the rim, but Stevens was there for the tap-in to cut the Patriots' lead to 35-33 with 2:26 left in regulation. But Lincoln County went back up by four when Tramane Alcorn scored inside to put the Patriots up 37-33 at the 2:12 mark.
The game started off with a faster pace and Pulaski County seemed in more in control.
After the Patriots raced out to a 4-0 lead to open the game, Pulaski County's Caleb Sloan scored inside off a Stevens assist and Stevens scored on a breakaway dunk off a steal to tie the game at 4-4. Travis drove the lane to score an 'old fashion' three-point play and Lancaster scored on a putback to give the Maroons a 9-8 lead. Travis scored on a layup off a Fraley rebound and outlet pass. Later, Travis made a defensive steal and ran down for a two-handed dunk to put the Maroons up 13-8. Caleb Sloan hit a three-pointer from the left side to put Pulaski County up 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.
After Pulaski County led 16-11 after one period, Lincoln County opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run off a Jackson Sims trey, an old fashion three-point play by Clayton Davis, and a made free throws by Jaxon Smith. After that run, the Patriots regained the lead at 18-16.
Lincoln County went up by five at 23-18 with 2:52 left in the half, until Pulaski County's Gavin Stevens hit a three-pointer and Barek Williams scored inside off a Carson Fraley assist to tie the game at 23-23. The Patriots scored a pair of baskets to close out the first half leading 27-24.
Zach Travis scored a game-high 18 points, while Gavin Stevens and Caleb Sloan scored eight points each. Barek Williams scored four and Cayden Lancaster scored two. Lincoln County was led by Tramane Alcorn's 12 points and 10 points from Colton Ralston.
Pulaski County ended their season with a 30-3 record and lay claim to the longest winning streak in the Maroons' boys basketball program history with 23 wins to start off the season. The Maroons first loss of the season came in Feb. 8, against North Laurel High School.
"I'm extremely proud of these kids," Fraley stated. "Love them to death. This one game doesn't define our season or define who we are. This is a great group of kids that have done some miraculous things. They have played hard and did everything we asked them to do. So I couldn't be more proud of this group of kids."
Pulaski County's Gavin Stevens, Zach Travis and Cayden Lancaster were selected tho the 12th Region All-Tournament Team.
Lincoln County (29-7) will play Jeffersontown in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Boys Basketball State Tournament on Wednesday, March 16, at Rupp Arena.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.