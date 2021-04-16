Pulaski County High School senior Lindsey Horn signed to play volleyball at Transylvania University. Horn was a huge force in the Lady Maroons' offensive attack in her final two prep seasons. During her senior and junior years, Horn tallied 339 kills, 78 blocks, 82 assists, 313 digs, and 91 service aces. On hand for Lindsey Horn's signing to Transylvania University was, front row from left, Melinda Horn, Lindsey Horn, and Todd Horn; back row from left, Steve Combs and Teresa Combs.
featured alert urgent
Lindsey Horn signs with Transylvania University
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested in McCreary shooting
- Pulaski taking applications for 'do-over' year
- Magistrates approve tentative purchase of old First & Farmers branch at Grand Central Place
- Burnside dealing with deed dilemma
- Townsend speaks out at Somerset Council about racial issues
- Attorney John Prather named to open circuit judge position
- University of Somerset given 30-year lease to city property
- Chris Baker steps down as Southwestern boys basketball coach
- Health Department Executive Director Crabtree to retire in August
- Local law enforcement reacts to Minnesota shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.