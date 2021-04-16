Lindsey Horn signs with Transylvania University

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Lindsey Horn signed to play volleyball at Transylvania University. Horn was a huge force in the Lady Maroons' offensive attack in her final two prep seasons. During her senior and junior years, Horn tallied 339 kills, 78 blocks, 82 assists, 313 digs, and 91 service aces. On hand for Lindsey Horn's signing to Transylvania University was, front row from left, Melinda Horn, Lindsey Horn, and Todd Horn; back row from left, Steve Combs and Teresa Combs.