Local baseball/softball teams fall on Tuesday

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 43F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 43F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.