Local baseball/softball teams fall on Tuesday

Here is a brief look at some of the baseball and softball games played on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
RUSSELL COUNTY 10, SOMERSET 7
The Somerset High School baseball team dropped a tough road game to Russell County on Tuesday. The Briar Jumpers raced out to a 6-1 lead after the second inning, but were outscored by the Lakers 9-1 in the pursuing five innings for their fourth setback of the season.
Josh Gross led the Briar Jumpers with two hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored. Cayden Cimala had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Logan Purcell drove in a run and scored a run. Cole Reynolds and Jaden Bryant had one hit and scored one run each.
Cimala pitched 3.2 innings, gave up six hits, and struck out four batters. Colyer White pitched 2.1 innings, gave up three hits, and struck out one batter.
Somerset (2-4) will host Somerset Christian School on Thursday.
TAYLOR COUNTY 13, SOUTHWESTERN 3
An eight-run fourth inning by Taylor County, made the difference in their 13-3 win over the Southwestern High School baseball team on Tuesday at Warrior Stadium.
At the plate for the Warriors, Kolton Durham had two hits (one for a triple), drove in a run and scored a run. Ben Howard had one hit and drove in two runs. Tyler Pumphrey had a hit and scored a run, while Braden Morrow scored a run.
Travis Burton pitched three innings, gave up four hits, and struck out two batters. Chandler Taylor pitched two innings, gave up five hits and struck out two batters.
Southwestern (1-4) will travel to Whitley County on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
WEST JESSAMINE 8, SOMERSET 3
The homestanding West Jessamine Lady Colts scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings to snap the Somerset High School softball team's three-game winning streak. The Lady Jumpers lost the road game on Tuesday by a score of 8-3.
Somerset's Addison Langford had two hits and scored two runs. Mollie Lucas and Emme Goforth had two hits each. Jazlynn Shadoan had a hit and Kaley Harris scored a run.
Carly Cain pitched six innings, gave up nine hits and struck out two batters.
Somerset (3-2) will travel to Mercer County on Thursday.
BOYLE COUNTY 14, SOUTHWESTERN 0
In a rematch of last year's 12th Region Softball Tournament championship game between Southwestern and Boyle County, the Lady Rebels came out on top again with a 14-0 drubbing of the Lady Warriors.
Southwestern interim coach Kevin Dalton stated the final score was not indicative of the game, as his 2021 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin was taken out of the pitcher's circle after the Lady Warriors fell behind 5-0.
However, the Lady Rebels turned in a dominant performance outhitting the Lady Warriors 12 to 1, as Ashtyn Hines had Southwestern's lone hit on the night. The Lady Rebels smashed three homers on the night, and Boyle County ace pitcher Kayleigh White only allowed one hit and struck out 11 of the 17 batters she faced.
Southwestern (2-1) will host Clinton County on Thursday at the War Path.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
