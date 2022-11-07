You’ll see them on the sidelines cheering on their team under the 'Friday Night Lights.' To quote Bring it On, “Friday nights are like practices.” Cheerleaders are an important part of any sporting event. They set the tone for the fans and the teams playing on the court or field. The Pulaski County cheerleaders work very hard on the sideline and in the classroom.
In Kentucky, our cheerleaders are part of the most elite in the country. From the 24-time national champion University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, and from our little town of Somerset, Kentucky, Pulaski County High School.
Saturday, November 5th the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers competed along with 34 other teams for the Region 6 Championship. Somerset High School sent two teams to the region championship, Medium All-Girl and Gameday Large. Pulaski County High School is also in the All-Girl Medium division. Southwestern competed in the All-Girl Small division.
Somerset took home the crown in the Medium All-Girl division. The top three in Region 6 were Somerset, Pulaski County, and Scott County. Somerset had a score of 92.10, Pulaski County 87.00, and Scott County 73.45. The top three teams will go to the state championship on December 10th.
Somerset, Pulaski County and Southwestern cheerleaders do something cheer-related every day, whether that be practice, games, or fundraising.
The members of the Somerset region championship team are seniors Blakeleigh Helton, Preslie Skidmore, Bre Smith, Grace Bruner, and Kate Bruner, juniors Makayla Blankenship, Grace Thompson, Cameran Mathias, and Jenna Combs, sophomores Adyson Bradley, Kylee Wilson, Audrie Kiser, and Whitney King, freshmen Brooklynn Cooper, Lily King, Savannah Fuson, Sophie Barnes, and Claire Thompson, and seventh grader Madilyn Brooks.
The Somerset gameday group took 4th in the Gameday Large division with a score of 84.40 with the crown going to Rockcastle with a score of 89.70.
The gameday team was composed of seniors Mackenzie Fisher, Kayleigh Bartley, Chessy Huff, and Lexie Barnes, junior Devin Davis, sophomores Macie Merrick, Maliya Brinson, and Lexie Stephens, freshmen Kaia Stigall and Eliza Stewart, eighth graders Hannah Garland, Jami Rogers, and Sarah White, and seventh graders Kinsley Cooper, Jaycee Cothron, and Kallie Cook.
Somerset is coached by Beth Bruner, Christy White, and Kelsie Pitman.
Southwestern is coached by Amber Bryant.
Pulaski County High School is coached by Aislynn Frei and assisted by Jaala Taylor, Jason Keogh, and Jeremy Taylor. The Pulaski County team consists of Trinity Hughes, Morgan Whitis, Madalyn Baker, Taylor Brown, Emma Langford, Brylee Perkins, Ella Robinson, Kadi Reed, Lexi Werth, Adilynn Frei, Haylee Pack, Lily Vitatoe, Jasmine Gover, Brooklynn Nuckols, Ava Lawson, Hannah Smith, Jarissa Webb, Holly Roberts, Savannah Smith, Bailey Hughes, Elise Gillum and Stacey Wesley
In the All-Girl Small division, Southwestern High School finished region runner-up and they will be headed to state as well. Members of the Southwestern team are seniors Kaylee Black, Alyse Smiddy, and Kiley Jo Jones, junior Kady Parker, sophomores Laila McKee, Maddie Walden, Maddie Flynn, Olivia Goins, Bryanna Ellis, Adison Black, Vyiona Vlopi, and Regan Melton, and freshmen Eden Edwards, Tariel Emerson and Realena Souders.
Pulaski County is quickly becoming a beacon for cheerleading and these young ladies work so hard. Good luck to all these teams in the state championships on December 10th.
