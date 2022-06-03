FT. LAUDERDALE, FLA. – The local Somerset Cycling Club made a huge showing in the recent National Senior Games, staged in Florida. Local cyclists competing for national senior titles were Jack Evans, Lawrence Pat Harris, Terry Pugh, Sarah Pugh, Jeff Blevins, Regina Blevins, Doyle DR Swanner, Mark Henry, Cindy Henry, and Joe Weigel.
Sarah Pugh was national runner-up in the Female 60-64 10K Time Trials with a best of 17:00. In the same race, Cindy Henry placed 16th with a mark of 24:45. Pugh was also national runner-up in the 5K Time Trial at 7:30. Henry placed 17th in the 5K at 11:05.
Sarah Pugh placed fifth in the 40K Road Race at 1:11:15.
Regina Blevins placed fourth in the Female 65-69 10K Time Trials with a clocking of 17:43. Blevins placed fourth in the 5K time Trials at 8:07.
Doyle Swanner placed fourth in the Male 60-65 Senior Triathlon with a total time of 1:18:56.
Jack Evans, a former Tennessee State Cycling Champion, placed seventh in the Male 65-69 10K Time Trails with a time of 15:44. In the same race, Jeff Blevins placed ninth at 15:55, and Joe Weigel placed 30th with a time of 17:36. Evans placed sixth in the 5K Time trials at 7:05. Blevins placed ninth in the 5K Time Trials at 7:12. Weigel placed 25th in 5K Time Trials at 7:45.
Evans placed seventh in the 40K Road race with a time of 1:02:49. Jeff Blevins placed 12th at 1:02:51. Weigel placed 20th at 1:02:56. Jeff Blevins placed eighth in the 20K Road Race at 32:06. Evans placed 21st in 20K Road Race at 32:11. Joe Weigel placed 25th in 20K road Race at 32:15.
Pat Harris placed 11th in the male 50-54 10K Time Trials with a clocking of 17:32. Harris placed 12th in the 5K Time Trial at 7:46.
Terry Pugh placed 19th in the Male 60-64 10K Time Trial with a time of 16:04. Pugh placed 22nd in the 5K Time Trial at 7:20.
Participants of the National Senior Games qualified through competitions in the State Games.
In 1985 in St. Louis, MO, a group of seven men and women formed the original leadership for what was initially known as the National Senior Olympics Organization (NSOO). The vision was to promote healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport.
In the fall of 1985 they hosted a meeting of individuals who were currently conducting games for seniors in their 33 states. That group planned the first National Senior Olympic Games, held in 1987 in St. Louis.
The NSGA exists today as a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.
The Games, a 20-sport, biennial competition for men and women 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
NSGA Member Organizations hold annual games with qualifying competitions in the year preceding The Games. Athletes that meet specific criteria while participating in the State Senior Games qualify to participate. To date, the NSGA has held 17 summer national championships. The cities and the approximate number of athletes are noted below.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
