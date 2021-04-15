Local Dirt Tracks set for 2021 Racing Season  

BURNSIDE – We all love the sights, sounds and smells of spring in the air. For dirt track racing fans, those are the sights of dirt flying through the air, the roar of 900+ horsepower, ground-pounding, heart-stopping Super Late Models and the sweet smell of high octane race fuel and tire rubber filling the air on a Friday and Saturday night.
The 2021 racing season cranks up with a full weekend of dirt track racing – Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.
The green flag on the 2021 season – Friday, April 16 – at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY, with the Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Dirt Series paying $1,200 to win for the Touring Series.
The schedule for Friday, April 16, also includes:
Keltner Contracting Super Late Models $3,500 to win
Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Dirt Series presented by Wayne Bowen Supply $1,200 to win
Carey’s Towing Crate Late Models $1,000 to win
Yanders Towing Super Stocks $700 to win
Neal’s Core Supply FWD 4 Cylinders $300 to win
Wayne’s Auto Repair Hobby Stocks $400 to win
Gates open at 3 p.m., with hot laps rolling out at 7 p.m.
Admission for Friday, April 16, is $20 for Grandstands (10-under free) and $40 pits.
Like them on Facebook- facebook.com/kentuckysbaddestbullring or their website ponderosaspeedway.net.
Ponderosa Speedway 365 Phillips Ln Junction City, KY
The opening weekend of racing continues at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside on Saturday, April 17, featuring the Brucebilt Ironman Modified Dirt Series $1,200 to win.
The schedule for Saturday, April 17th includes:
Cornett Racing Engine Super Lates Models $2,000 to win
Wayne Bowen Racing Supply Crate Late Models $1,000 to win
Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Dirt Series presented by Roark & Sons Transport $1,200 to win
Yanders Towing Super Stocks $700 to win
Neals Core Supply FWD 4 Cylinders $300 to win
Waynes Auto Repair GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $400 win
Gates open at 3 p.m., with hot laps rolling out at 6:30 p.m.
Admission for Saturday, April 17, is $20 for Grandstands (10-under free) and $40 pits
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway Like them on Facebook- Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing. Follow them on Twitter-@LC_Speedway, Instagram-LCSpeedway and LCSPEEDWAY.NET, or at Lake Cumberland Speedway, 360 Racetrack Rd., Burnside, KY.
