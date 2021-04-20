Local football players and coaches participate in KYMSFA Battle of the Regions Classic

The KYMSFA broke the state into four different regions to compete against one another in a weekend battle in Nicholasville. Players from the Somerset-Pulaski County area were selected to the Region 4 team, which was comprised of players from southcentral and eastern Kentucky. Players from Region 4 tabbed themselves as the 606, referring to the 606 area code.
To be selected to one of the four regional teams in the state, a player had to try out for Team Kentucky back in the fall. Some of the players went on to play for Team Kentucky in their path towards a national title.
Representing Region 4 from our community was Nic Wilson (Southern), Kolton Cain (Northern), Grayson Gulock (Meece), Drew Inabnitt (Northern), Ethan Idlewine (Northern), Ryan Anderson (Southern), Josh Bruner (Meece), and Austin Morales (Meece). Coaches from the area were Northern’s G.J. Wooldridge and Southwestern’s Cody Harp.
The Region 4 team opened up the weekend in fine fashion, taking down Region 3 by a score of 28-26. With the two-point triumph over Region 3, the 606 crew earned themselves a spot in the championship game versus Region 2.
Region 4 and Region 2 went scoreless until the fourth quarter, but Region 2 was able to sneak in a late touchdown to win the title game, 7-0. Region 4 had a couple of touchdowns called back in the loss, but they came up just one score short of bringing home the championship back to the 606.
