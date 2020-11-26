Local football standouts named KFCA District Players of the Year

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association recently named their football district players and coaches of the year. A total of 48 players and 48 coaches were recognized in their respective districts and classes by the KFCA.
Three local football standouts and one local coach made the KFCA elite list.
Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron, Pulaski County High School senior Tristan Cox, and Wayne County High School senior Braedon Sloan were District Players of the Year in their respective districts. Pulaski County High School football coach John Hines was named a District Coach of the Year.
Tristan Cox, who will be playing at Purdue University next season, was named the Class 5A District 8 Player of the Year. Cox leads the Maroons with 106 tackles. Cox has also scored eight touchdowns as a running back.
Kaiya Sheron, who be playing his college ball at the University of Kentucky next season, was named the Class 2A District 4 Player of the Year. Sheron has completed 97 passes for 1,785 yards this season and completed 14 of those passes for touchdowns. Sheron has also rushed for 407 yards and has scored eight rushing touchdowns.
Braedon Sloan, who be playing football at Eastern Kentucky University next fall, was named as the Class 4A District 7 Player of the Year. Sloan has rushed for 1,607 yards and has scored 27 touchdowns. Earlier in the season, Sloan surpassed his father's mark to become the program's all-time leading rusher.
Johnny Hines, who has coached the Maroons football program for 22 straight seasons, was named the Class 5A District 8 Coach of the Year. Currently, Hines has his team on an eight-game winning streak with an 8-1 record. Despite the Maroons withstanding two COVID-related quarantines, Hines led Pulaski County to a perfect regular-season district mark.
The KFCA is expected to announce its own Mr. Football and overall coach of the year, as well as individual coach and player of the year honors by class. The KFCA’s Mr. Football is distinct from the Mr. Football announced each season by The Associated Press.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
