Six local golfers from our area competed in the girls' sub state tournament at Winchester Country Club on Tuesday, three from Pulaski County, two from Southwestern, and one from Somerset.
One local golfer will be advancing on to play in the state championship to be held at Bowling Green Country Club next week, that being Pulaski County High School senior Anna New, who shot a 10-over-par 82 to finish in a tie for seventh place. This will be an unprecedented fifth straight state championship appearance for Anna New. Head coach of the Maroons Steve Butcher was proud of the effort that she showed during the tournament.
"Anna played extremely well under the cold and windy conditions. Anna really was focused on getting to the state finals. I am very proud of the year she had to get to state finals. It is not an easy thing to do," he explained.
Other Pulaski County golfers that placed at the event include freshman Madeline Butcher, who finished tied for 43rd with a 27-over-par 99, and eighth grader Reagan New, who finished 47th with a 29-over-par 101.
Southwestern sophomore Morgan Mounce finished in a tie for 33rd with a 23-over-par 95, while her sister and fellow sophomore Ansley Mounce finished in a tie for 57th with a 39-over-par 111. Somerset freshman Kamryn Cooper finished in a tie for 33rd as well with a 23-over-par 95.
