Local golfers finish year in KHSAA State Championships

BOWLING GREEN - Some of the top local high school golfers closed out their 2012 season with their participation in the KHSAA State Golf Championships this past week. For some, it was an end to their amazing prep golfing careers.
Wayne County High School senior Gage Gregory and Pulaski County High School senior Lauren Worley competed in their fourth - and final - state championship golf tourney, while Wayne County High School senior Gehrig Sexton competed in his sixth golf state championship.
After finishing with a two-day total of 162 (81-81), Gregory tied for 56th. Also, Gregory won the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Championship Scholarship award. The scholarship award, which is awarded to one male and one female state golf tourney participant, is based on excellence in four areas -- Academic Achievement, Leadership, Citizenship and Sportsmanship.
Worley, who won an individual regional title in 2021 and a region runner-up finish in 2019, shot a 176 (87-89) to place 63rd overall.
Pulaski County junior Anna New, who has also competed in four state golf tournaments, shot a 168 (81-87) to finish tied for 39th. Anna's younger sister, Pulaski County seventh-grader Raegan New qualified for her first state tourney, and was the only seventh grader in the state championship field.
The region champion Pulaski County High School boys golf team placed 10th in the state tournament with a two-day total of 686 (340-346). The Maroons were led by junior Cayden Lancaster, who shot 163 (78-85) to finish tied for 60th. Junior Zach Ousley shot a 168 (84-84), freshman Reece Broughton shot 176 (89-87), junior Mason Daugherty shot 179 (89-90), and Kellan McKinney shot 180 (89-91).
Wayne County senior Gehrig Sexton shot a 18-hole total of 82, while Wayne County female golfers Caroline Criswell shot a 90 and Malainey Dobbs shot 98.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
