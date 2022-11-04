Eight local golfers have made the KGCA All-10th Region Team for the 2022 season. Pulaski County boys' golf head coach John Fraley also won the 10th Region boys' Coach of the Year Award.
Pulaski County senior Anna New was named the girls' 10th Region Player of the Year, after a stellar senior season that saw her finish second in the region tournament and seventh in the first round of the state tournament.
Also making the team from Pulaski County was eighth grader Raegan New, who finished a respectable seventh in the region tournament.
From Southwestern, sophomore Ansley Mounce made the team after a solid season that saw her place ninth at the region tournament.
Pulaski County dominated a lot of the 10th Region team, with sophomore Reece Broughton leading the charge. Broughton placed eighth in the region tournament, but then won the state first round tournament.
Senior Zach Ousley also made the team, after several first-place finishes throughout the regular season and a 12th place finish in the region tournament.
Senior Mason Daugherty was also named to the team, after a great season in which he placed seventh in the region tournament and 16th in the first round of the state tournament.
The final Maroon on the team was Cayden Lancaster, who finished up his senior season winning the region championship.
Somerset High School junior Brady Reynolds was the final local golfer named to the team. He finished off his season placing ninth in the region tournament.
