Local high school baseball teams to play in Playstation 12th Region Tournament

Last week, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) cancelled spring sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. With that announcement, teams and athletes across the state of Kentucky had their chances of winning district, regional, and state titles in their respective sports taken away.
Sports have been nonexistent since the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March, but thanks to an idea from Rockcastle County baseball head Brad McNew, 12th Region baseball teams will get the opportunity to compete for some virtual bragging rights through video games. 12 baseball players from 12 different schools will turn on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) to play some postseason baseball on MLB The Show 20.
A lot of the pro sports - NASCAR, the NFL, the NBA, and MLB - have organized opportunities for their athletes to compete against one another through video games, so McNew thought that it would be a great idea for high school kids in the 12th Region to do the same by competing in a district tournament for a chance to qualify for the regional tourney.
McNew had been playing the game online against some of his own players, so he thought of the idea to start a tournament featuring kids from the 12th Region schools. McNew decided to send a group text to the rest of his fellow 12th Region coaches, and that is how it all began.
"Coach McNew at Rockcastle had been playing the game online with several of his players and came up with the idea," told Somerset baseball head coach Phil Grundy. "He sent out a text, and I think almost everyone in the region got on board. The kids, parents, and coaches are struggling with not having a baseball season, and I love the fact they can compete against their peers and have some fun. I am very appreciative of Coach McNew for doing this."
With the recent cancellation of high school baseball, first-year Southwestern baseball head coach Michael Gover thinks the virtual tournament will give his Warrior squad something to be excited about during this time of uncertainty.
"Hopefully, it will give the guys something to look forward to," said Gover. "It's been a strange year already and we are all just hoping for some sort of normalcy. We all thought it was a great idea, and it will give our guys something to rally around."
Locally, Southwestern and Somerset will be among the 12-team field. Boyle County, Danville, Lincoln County, Garrard County, Mercer County, West Jessamine, Casey County, Rockcastle County, McCreary Central, and Wayne County will also be participating.
Each school will have one player represent them throughout the tournament challenge. Tyler Pumphrey will play for the Southwestern Warriors, while Cam Ryan will represent the Somerset Briar Jumpers. Ethan Carter (Boyle County), Logan Smothers (Danville), Seth Ousley (Garrard County), Bryce Phillips (Lincoln County), Tyler Stephens (Mercer County), Brady Blair (West Jessamine), Lukas Bowmer (Casey County), Ethan Fain (Rockcastle County), and Braden Dobbs (Wayne County) are listed as their team's representative.
Gover is extremely confident in Pumphrey's abilities to bring home a virtual regional title for the Warriors.
"Tyler Pumphrey will represent us," added the Warrior skipper. "I think he feels good about it all. No one on the team even hesitated when I asked who would be a good choice for us to play. He volunteered right off the bat."
Ryan will represent Somerset in the tournament, and he has the entire Briar Jumper team cheering him on to win the whole thing. He is also getting plenty of help from his teammates.
"Judging by the team texts I've seen, Cam has our team's full support, and they are giving him plenty of advice," stated Grundy.
The challenge, which will be streamed online via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch, will begin with the district tournaments on Tuesday, April 28th. After the district tourneys are complete, the district champion and the runner-up from each district will advance to next week's regional tournament.
Tuesday's games will be the first round of the 45th District, as Lincoln County and Boyle County will play at 6:30 p.m. before Garrard County and Boyle County will square off in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday evening, Wayne County and Southwestern will face one another in the 48th District prior to the Rockcastle County-Casey County contest in the 47th District.
Mercer County will face rival West Jessamine in the 46th District Finals on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The 45th District Championship will take place at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the winner of the Rockcastle County-Casey County game will face No. 1 seed Somerset. At 8:30 p.m., McCreary Central will take on the victor of the Wayne County-Southwestern matchup.
The games, just like in high school baseball, will be seven innings long. The teams will be even matched, as they cannot exceed an 88 out of 100 overall rating. Each school will use Diamond Dynasty Teams, which are teams compiled by earning stubs and completing various tasks throughout the game. If a team throws a pitcher more than two innings, they cannot play in the next game.
While it may not be the real thing, the veteran Briar Jumper head coach is thankful for McNew's idea to give 12th Region players, coaches, and fans something to cheer about over the next couple of weeks.
"I just want to thank Coach McNew for his efforts in helping remind all the coaches in the region that as bad as we are missing the sport of baseball that we were also missing our players and the unique opportunity we have to be a part of so many great kids' lives," Grundy concluded. "We will get through this situation, and the programs, coaches, players, and our communities will be stronger for it, and maybe we all will appreciate our opportunities a little more."
McNew is excited about giving the student-athletes, especially the seniors, a chance to compete against their regional baseball opponents one more time.
"This is for these kids," stated McNew. "I believe we have five seniors participating, so it gives everyone something to get behind and support. We can't control the situation that we are in, and the kids realize that. The excitement from everyone, and not only in our region, is unbelievable. I want this to be a fun experience, and something that they can look back on and say that they had an experience for the 2020 season."
No matter who wins this tournament, it's been a victory for everyone associated with 12th Region baseball.
