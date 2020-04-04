Local Legend, State Celebrity

In a span of 28 short seconds, Somerset High School junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron established himself as Local Legend and a statewide sports celebrity. After Sheron masterminded the Briar Jumpers' State Championship 86-yard, 28-second final drive for a 31-28 win over Mayfield back on Dec. 7, the entire statewide media attention shifted to the local lanky football player.
And while the Conronvirus pandemic has taken over all sports and everyone's attention, Sheron regained even more statewide notoriety when he recently committed to play football at the University of Kentucky. Every Kentucky television station, every Kentucky Sports radio show, every Kentucky-based website, every podcast, and almost everything related to Kentucky sports was all focused on Sheron's decision to play football at the University of Kentucky.
But all the attention that has been suddenly splashed upon Sheron has not changed his attitude or his way of doing things.
"I don't get caught up in all the attention," Sheron stated. "I just want to focus on my last high school season and end it on a high note."
Now, anytime someone talks about Kentucky football, whether it be about the college football program or maybe the greatest state championship comeback in Kentucky High School football history, chances are Kaiya Sheron's name will come up in those conversations.
But all the newfound accolades that his been bestowed on Sheron didn't come easy and took a lot of self perseverance by himself and his family.
Sheron missed all of his freshman year on the gridiron with a knee injury and struggled, at times, to get back to his form for the first part of his sophomore season.
"Kaiya was a first-year varsity player even though he was a sophomore, but he was playing like a freshman," Somerset coach Robbie Lucas stated in an interview last summer. "That's not a shot on Kaiya or his ability, but it is simply that the game moves a lot faster when you move up to the varsity level, and I think he experienced that coming off the injury. He handled himself very well, but maybe had a few too many turnovers, but he knows that and he will fix that. He made big-time plays down the stretch last year, and I expect him to make big plays this year as well."
While Lucas knew his star quarterback was ready for a big junior year going into the 2019 football campaign, the veteran coach could have never dreamed of the extent of Sheron's ability to execute the 'big plays'.
But Sheron said he never doubted himself, and he always stayed focused on getting better and working through his injury.
"I never doubted myself," Sheron stated. "I worked hard to get where I am and my injuries only made me work that much harder."
After a successful sophomore season in 2018, the Sheron family took to the road to show off Kaiya Sheron's football talents in over 15 pre-season summer football camps.
"That summer I went to multiple camps..like 15 or so," Sheron stated. "I focused on what they were telling me and how to improve my game - not just for the summer but for the season to help my team out."
And the 'Sheron Family Football Vacation' paid off as the Briar Jumper signal caller was offered by the University of Kentucky prior to the 2019 fall football season.
Sheron was thrilled to get a big D-1 offer from his hometown state, but he kept his options open for maybe a program that suited his style of play. However, Kentucky went after Sheron hard and showed tremendous effort in trying to keep the 'hometown hero' at home.
"My relationship with the (Kentucky) coaching staff really sealed the deal," Sheron admitted. "Every time I visited, it always felt like home."
"I've always been a fan of Pac-12 football, because of the spread offense and the way they throw it around," Sheron admitted. "But Coach (Darin) Hinshaw said they adjust to their quarterback. Which is true, because at University of Cincinnati (Hinshaw's offense) threw the ball all over the field."
Sheron's hard work and his ability overcome difficult injury obstacles, has become a family trait over the past couple of years. His older sister, Kallie Sheron suffered a similar injury and sat out most of her senior year of basketball at Southwestern High School.
Kallie Sheron got back into the line-up in the latter part of the Lady Warriors' 2018-19 season, and played a huge part in guiding the Southwestern girls basketball team to the program's first-ever 12th Region championship title and a state runner-up finish.
As modest and soft-spoken as Kaiya Sheron is in front of the statewide media and with his countless interviews, the Briar Jumper quarterback has an unique flare in the way he plays on the field and the words he says on the sidelines.
Kaiya Sheron coined the now famous sideline term "It just makes the story better" prior to his team's dramatic comeback win over Breathitt County in the 2019 state semifinal football game.
Kaiya Sheron's future play will be talked about by fans all over the state of Kentucky and his past play will be talked about for generations by the Briar Jumper football fans.
For Kaiya Sheron, the 'story' will get even better.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
