Dr. Jeffery Golden, age 53 of Somerset, crossed the finish line at the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10K with a time of one hour and 34 minutes fro the 13.1-mile distance, ten minutes faster than his time last year. “I was very surprised to win the race,” said Golden. “I feel grateful to God to be in good health and out there running at age 53.
Seth Hardwick, another local runner, won the 10-K race with a time of 35:10, breaking the course record for the 10K portion of the race. Hardwick coaches cross country at Campbellsville University and hopes to compete nationally in the 8K race in December.
Other winners on Sept 10th were Veronica Biscocho of Burlington, NC. She came in first for the women’s half marathon at one hour and 40 minutes. Biscocho is a schoolteacher and hopes to compete in a half marathon in all 50 states.
Kaylee Archey finished in 53:10, the first 10K female finisher. She is a mental health counselor from Ona, WV. Her husband, Austin, came in at 1:03 and got second place in his age division.
Melissa Estep of Sky Hope Recovery for women came in second place in her age division at 2 hours and 17 minutes, beating her time from last year of 2:33. She attributes her success on Saturday to the support of her friends encouraging her to train and friends along the course that ran with her and pushed her forward. Estep also had residents of Sky Hope volunteer on the course to guide the runners in the right direction and work a water stop.
The Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10k road race is hosted by Habitat for Humanity. This is the 9th year. This year, over 150 signed up for the race, some from as far away as Arizona. Only 117 finished the race. Rain was predicted so some of the runners didn’t show up. The race started in Bronston, crossed the Houseboat Bridge, went through Ferguson and north Somerset, and ended at Somerset Community College. Of the registered runners, 37 were from out of state. There were 112 registered from Kentucky with 64 being from outside Pulaski County. Some spent the weekend in the area.
The Lake Cumberland Half and 10K is used to encourage running in Pulaski County and to create affordable housing. Habitat gets community support from Somerset Community College, Somerset City Government, Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Government, the Special Response Team, Rotary, Pulaski County Schools, Somerset Schools, City of Burnside, and City of Ferguson.
Donors that supported the race included Morning Rotary, Alton Blakely Ford, Lake Cumberland Real Estate, Paul and Sue Guffey, Citizens National Bank, Sandy Cook of ReMax Laketime Reality, Lake Cumberland Medical Associates, South Kentucky RECC, John VanHook of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, Forcht Bank, First and Farmers Bank, Cumberland Security Bank, Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series, and Megan Damron.
The following provided “in-kind” support: Loveless Septic, Farmer’s Tractor Supply, Prairie Farms, Kroger Marketplace, Twice the Ice, Courtyard Marriott, Hardees, and the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.