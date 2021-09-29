Healthy Somerset and the Somerset Pickleball Club teamed up for a great cause on Friday, Sept. 10, at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. A pickleball tournament was held with 28 participants. Terri and Robin Vinovich, with the help of Clifton Taylor and Debbie Schumann, organized the day.
It was a day of great matches – men and women playing together to raise funds to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Each game was more exciting than the next.
The participants played three games each. Whoever reached 33 points would be determined the winner of the tournament.
There were so many amazing participants that we had ties at the end of the tournament. Four women tied and two men tied. No worries because we had prizes for all the winners. Each winner received a medal and a #seemyset Swag bag.
Arlene Dishman, Benda Parsons, both from Campbellsville, Lisa Kallevig, from Oneida, TN and Palma Girdler, Somerset, tied for first in the women’s division with a score of 33 points each.
George Norton, Winchester, and John Kallevig, Oneida TN both tied for first place in the Men’s division.
The tournament raised $660 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s organization.
Healthy Somerset was honored to be a sponsor of this event. We strive to make the community a better place; mind, body and spirit. Thank you to all who participated.
