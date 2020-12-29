Local players compete in FBU National Championship

NAPLES, Florida - Most people head to Florida to get away and relax.
Last week, a handful of local coaches and athletes traveled to the Sunshine State in hopes of claiming a Football University (FBU) national title.
Team Kentucky's eighth-grade squad finished second in the nation last week, and a pair of local players and four local coaches played a pivotal role in that historic run. Southern Middle School's Ryan Anderson and Meece Middle School's Austin Morales joined the team that was coached by Mark Payne (Southwestern High School), Cody Harp (Southwestern High School), G.J. Wooldridge (Northern Middle School), and Daryn Meece (Northern Middle School).
A group of 40 eighth-graders from all across the Bluegrass State were selected to join Team Kentucky from three different tryouts, and once selected, they prepared for their end of the year tourney with three weekends of practices prior to the regional round in Indianapolis. In the regional round, Kentucky downed Kansas City, 40-6, prior to defeating Indiana, 30-6, to advance to Naples.
No level of Team Kentucky - sixth, seventh, or eighth grade - had ever won their game after advancing to Naples, but the 2020 eighth grade squad changed that by downing Houston by a score of 35-12. The boys from Kentucky were not done, though.
After defeating Houston, Kentucky went up against Indiana, who replaced California due to Covid-19, for the second time of the postseason. It was the same result as the regional round, as Kentucky beat Indiana by a final tally of 28-21. With the seven-point triumph, Kentucky earned a trip to the FBU National Championship game.
Kentucky went up against the highly-touted Gwinnett Football League (GFL) out of Georgia. GFL has been known as a national powerhouse that has produced several Division-One players, including current Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The score was knotted up at 0-0 after one quarter, but GFL got two scores prior to halftime to grab a 14-0 advantage over Kentucky. In the third period, Kentucky got on the board for the first time of the night to cut the GFL lead to 14-7.
With just under five and a half minutes left in the contest, GFL scored a touchdown to grab a 20-7 lead over Kentucky. As time expired, GFL scored another touchdown to make the score, 26-7, which would be the final tally in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
This group may not have brought home the first place trophy like they wanted to, but they showed the nation that Kentucky boys can play some football.
