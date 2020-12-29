Local players compete in FBU National Championship

Submitted Photo

Team Kentucky's eighth-grade squad finished second in the nation last week in Football University National Championship and a pair of local players and four local coaches played a pivotal role in that historic run. Southern Middle School's Ryan Anderson and Meece Middle School's Austin Morales joined the team that was coached by Mark Payne (Southwestern High School), Cody Harp (Southwestern High School), G.J. Wooldridge (Northern Middle School), and Daryn Meece (Northern Middle School).