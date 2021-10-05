Local players named to the 47th District All-Season Team was Tyson Absher, Timothy Brinson, Sawyer Gambill and Henry Gillum from Pulaski County High School; and Josh Tucker, Derek Arias, Chanler Edwards and Christian Whitis from Somerset High School.
Local players named to 47th District All-Season Boys Soccer Team
Lana Parmley Branscum, age 68, of Monticello, wife of Bill, Died Monday, Funeral Thursday 2 at New's Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES AT www.news-monticello.com.
