Local players named to 47th District All-Season Boys Soccer Team

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Local players named to the 47th District All-Season Team was Tyson Absher, Timothy Brinson, Sawyer Gambill and Henry Gillum from Pulaski County High School; and Josh Tucker, Derek Arias, Chanler Edwards and Christian Whitis from Somerset High School.

Local players named to the 47th District All-Season Team was Tyson Absher, Timothy Brinson, Sawyer Gambill and Henry Gillum from Pulaski County High School; and Josh Tucker, Derek Arias, Chanler Edwards and Christian Whitis from Somerset High School.

Trending Video

Recommended for you