Local players named to 47th District All-Season Girls Soccer Team

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Local players named to the 47th District All-Season Girls Soccer team were Allie Sexton, Abbie Coomer, and Audrey Jasper from Pulaski County High School; and Rachael Tomlinson, Jolie May, Grace Bruner, and Kate Bruner from Somerset High School.

