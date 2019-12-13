Local players named to 5A All-District Team

Both Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School were well represented in the Class 5A All-District Football Team. The Warriors had eight players on the District 8 Team, while Pulaski County had seven players on the All-District Team
Southwestern sophomore defensive lineman Giddeon Brainard was one of the Warriors' most impactful two-way players. Brainard did an excellent job at fullback and at defensive end. He made some big plays for us at crucial times and was a big part in our late season success. We all will remember his 83 yard run.
Southwestern senior offensive lineman Mason Heath anchored the Warriors offensive line all season. He also played a big role on the defensive side as we got into district play. If the Warriors needed tough yards, they knew to run behind him. He has great size, strength, and athleticism.
Southwestern senior defensive back Xavier Streeter battled through some injuries to still have a fabulous season. A very competitiveplayer and was one of the best leaders on the team. Big time player who made big time plays in big games whether with receptions or pass breakups/interceptions. He will remember him most for the impact he had in leading the turnaround that the Warriors had this season.
Southwestern junior defensive lineman Dylan Asher made an immediate impact from the very beginning and shocked many by how good he was. There were games where he dominated at defensive end. He has great natural instincts and athleticism.
Southwestern junior linebacker Rowan Pennington has all the intangibles you look for in a football player. Tough, hard-nose player who is very football savvy. Pennington did an outstanding job at linebacker all season and helped the Warrior on offense at tight end as well. Pennington finished year fifth in tackles in 5A.
Southwestern sophomore wide receiver Maison Hibbard battled injures early in season, but came back to make some memorable and spectacular plays on offense and defense throughout district play and the playoffs. Hibbard has great instincts and a nose for the ball whether on offense or defense.
Southwestern senior linebacker Austin Barnes was a great football player, and was as good of a linebacker as you will see. He made plays all over the field. Has a very high motor and competitive drive that is hard to replicate. He also got us tough yards on the offensive side of the ball when the Warriors needed it, and finished the year #2 in class 5A in tackles.
Southwestern sophomore running back Tanner Wright exploded onto the scene mid season and made his presence known very quickly with some big runs in big games in big moments. He has a special combination of field vision, balance, power, and speed as a runner. Was a big part of our rushing attack in district and playoffs. Also, Wright filled in at some linebacker when needed
Pulaski County receiver Jake Sloan was named the District 8 Player of the Year. Sloan caught 77 passes for 899 yards and scored five touchdowns. Sloan has the all-time second most receptions in a career in the state of Kentucky.
Pulaski County senior linebacker Konner Hargis became the program's all-time leading tackler. Hargis led the Maroons this season with 127 tackles, 21 takedowns for a loss, and two fumble recoveries.
Pulaski County junior linebacker Tristan Cox made 94 tackles, with 20 for losses. On offense, Cox rushed for 509 yards and scored 8 touchdowns
Pulaski County senior outside linebacker Chase Parmelee made 81 tackles, made an interception and led the team with five quarterback sacks.
Pulaski County High senior offensive tackle Ethan Fuentes dominated his position on the O-line, and made 25 tackles on the D-line..
Pulaski County defensive lineman Jordon Lanter made 55 tackles with 12 of them for losses
Pulaski County sophomore quarterback Drew Polston passed for 1,944 yards and threw 18 touchdown passes. Polston rushed for 494 yards and scored two rushing TDs.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
