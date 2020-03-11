Local players named to Boys Basketball All-Region Team

Four local players were named to the 12th Region Boys Basketball All-Region Team. Locals recognized on Monday night were Pulaski County's KJ Combs and Colton Fraley, Somerset's Kade Grundy and Southwestern's Cole Dysinger.
Pulaski County senior Colton Fraley averaged 13.6 points per game, hit 57 treys, and hit 88.9 percent of his free throws.
Pulaski County junior KJ Combs averaged 14 points per game, nailed 34 treys, and had 141 rebounds.
Somerset junior Kade Grundy averaged 18.2 points per game, hit 69 treys, hit 76.9 percent of his free throws, and had 89 rebounds.
Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger averaged 19.9 points per game, hit 66 treys, hit 78 percent of his free throws, and had 91 rebounds.
Also 10 local players were named to the 12th Region All-Academic Team. The All-Academic Team is made of senior players with a 3.75 GPA or better.
From Pulaski County, Colton Fraley, and Grant Oakes were awarded. From Somerset, Jase Bruner was awarded. From Southwestern, Hunter Coffey, Chase Eastham, Luke Jacobs, Cameron Pierce, Andrew Smith, and Jon Wood were awarded.
